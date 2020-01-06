LVMH’s purchase of US jeweller Tiffany & Co ranks among the biggest global M&A deals in 2019 as the French luxury group eyes growth in Chinese market. Photo: Bloomberg
Deal bankers see slowest M&A activity in Asia-Pacific outside Japan since 2014: Dealogic
- Merger and acquisition activity in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan drops 10.3 per cent to US$667.8 billion last year, according to data compiled by Dealogic
- US mega deals drove M&A activity globally, contributing US$1.8 trillion or 44 per cent of global volume
Topic | Banking & Finance
LVMH’s purchase of US jeweller Tiffany & Co ranks among the biggest global M&A deals in 2019 as the French luxury group eyes growth in Chinese market. Photo: Bloomberg