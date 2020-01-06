An investor sits next to a stock quotation board at a brokerage office in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Beijing’s move to direct household savings into equities funds will ensure a bull run in stocks this year, analysts predict

  • The financial watchdog published a guideline saying it will promote the conversion of household savings into long-term capital market funds
  • Even steering a small portion of China’s US$10 trillion of household savings into the funds would translate into a huge windfall for the stock market, analysts said
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Jan, 2020

