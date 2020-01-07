Protesters raise their hands to symbolise the five demands of the pro-democracy movement during a rally in Hong Kong on December 1. Photo: AP
HKEX boss Charles Li rejects claims Hong Kong’s ‘glory days are numbered’ as trade war makes its role as gateway to China more important than ever
- Hong Kong’s role as a bridge between China and international markets, and as a fundraising hub for mainland firms, will only become stronger, says stock exchange chief executive
- Li rebuffed the view of some observers that seven months of violent social unrest has damaged the city’s international reputation beyond repair
