Six people were killed and five injured when a building under construction collapses at an Evergrande-backed tourism project in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande’s shares take a hit after building construction accident in Wuhan claims six lives
- Evergrande is involved in a massive tourism project in Badeng New City in Wuhan
- Company says it is cooperating with the authorities and will take measures to improve safety checks at its construction site
Topic | Tourism
