Hong Kong’s ‘Superman’ Li Ka-shing makes a comeback to investing in China as Cheung Kong sets up US$360 million Jilin power plant venture

  • CKI has signed an agreement to set up a venture with Shenzhen-listed Jilin Power, a unit of State Power Investment Corporation, CKI said in a statement
  • The Hong Kong company will own 40 per cent of a 2.5 billion yuan (US$360 million) integrated energy project in north-eastern China’s Jilin province, which will supply electricity, heating and cooling to Tonghua city
Updated: 10:36pm, 7 Jan, 2020

