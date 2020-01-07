Tycoon Li Ka-shing, dubbed ‘Superman’, pictured at the Cheung Kong Group annual dinner in Wan Chai in January, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s ‘Superman’ Li Ka-shing makes a comeback to investing in China as Cheung Kong sets up US$360 million Jilin power plant venture
- CKI has signed an agreement to set up a venture with Shenzhen-listed Jilin Power, a unit of State Power Investment Corporation, CKI said in a statement
- The Hong Kong company will own 40 per cent of a 2.5 billion yuan (US$360 million) integrated energy project in north-eastern China’s Jilin province, which will supply electricity, heating and cooling to Tonghua city
Topic | Victor Li
Tycoon Li Ka-shing, dubbed ‘Superman’, pictured at the Cheung Kong Group annual dinner in Wan Chai in January, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong