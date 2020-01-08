Stock traders at New York Stock Exchange watch stocks slip globally in quiet on the eve of 2020 with many markets closed. Photo: AP
US equities are better bets than Chinese stocks, pending greater certainty over trade war outcome: LGT Bank
- US presidential election ‘number one’ issue for investors in 2020, according to LGT Bank’s chief strategist Stefan Hofer
- S&P 500 could return up to 10 per cent as US avoids recession, Hofer says. Aberdeen Standard sees room for A-shares to gain after a stellar year in 2019
Topic | Investing
Stock traders at New York Stock Exchange watch stocks slip globally in quiet on the eve of 2020 with many markets closed. Photo: AP