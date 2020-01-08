Stock traders at New York Stock Exchange watch stocks slip globally in quiet on the eve of 2020 with many markets closed. Photo: AP
Business /  Companies

US equities are better bets than Chinese stocks, pending greater certainty over trade war outcome: LGT Bank

  • US presidential election ‘number one’ issue for investors in 2020, according to LGT Bank’s chief strategist Stefan Hofer
  • S&P 500 could return up to 10 per cent as US avoids recession, Hofer says. Aberdeen Standard sees room for A-shares to gain after a stellar year in 2019
Topic |   Investing
SCMP
Chad Bray and Martin Choi

Updated: 1:49pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Stock traders at New York Stock Exchange watch stocks slip globally in quiet on the eve of 2020 with many markets closed. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chad Bray

Chad Bray

Chad is a senior business reporter focused on finance. He has previously written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.

Martin Choi

Martin Choi

Martin is a reporter for the Post. He joined the team in 2018 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Journalism and Global Studies. Previously, he interned at Forbes in Hong Kong and Agence France-Presse in Shanghai.