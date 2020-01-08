Helen Wong Pik-kuen, former CEO, Greater China, at HSBC, has taken a senior role at Singapore’s oldest bank. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former HSBC Greater China head Helen Wong joins Singapore’s OCBC Bank where she will oversee corporate, investment banking
- Wong, whose departure from HSBC in August surprised the market, will join OCBC next month as deputy president and head of global wholesale banking
- It’s a homecoming for Wong, who started her 35-year career at OCBC Bank, the longest established bank in Singapore
Topic | Banking & Finance
Helen Wong Pik-kuen, former CEO, Greater China, at HSBC, has taken a senior role at Singapore’s oldest bank. Photo: Xiaomei Chen