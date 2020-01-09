Pedestrians cross an intersection in Central district in Hong Kong on 18 October 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pin-striped suit banking is so 19th century, as virtual banks of Hong Kong, Singapore demand a new crop of IT-savvy professionals
- The imminent commencement of virtual banks in Hong Kong and Singapore have created more than 1,000 job opportunities for a new generation of bankers
- Competition for talent has sharpened since last year as both cities stepped up their race to spruce up their financial technology (fintech) and online banking offerings
