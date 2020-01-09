To the rescue: Huishang Bank, based in eastern China’s Anhui province, plans to take a stake of no more than 15 per cent after a government-orchestrated overhaul of the troubled lender. Photo: CFA
Business /  Companies

Troubled Baoshang Bank, the first lender seized by Chinese regulators in two decades, to receive 3.6 billion yuan of fresh capital from rival Huishang Bank

  • Huishang Bank would become a white knight investor in Baoshang, taking a 15 per cent stake as part of a state-backed rescue package, according to sources
  • China’s central bank took control of Baoshang Bank in May last year, making it the first lender to be seized by mainland regulators since 1998
Topic |   Financial regulation
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00am, 9 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

To the rescue: Huishang Bank, based in eastern China’s Anhui province, plans to take a stake of no more than 15 per cent after a government-orchestrated overhaul of the troubled lender. Photo: CFA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren is the SCMP's Shanghai bureau chief. A Shanghai native, Daniel joined the SCMP in 2007 as a Business reporter.