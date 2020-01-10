President Donald Trump speaks about the situation with Iran in the White House on Wednesday. He seemed intent on de-escalating the crisis after Iran launched ballistic missiles on two Iraqi bases housing US troops. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
US-Iran tensions not likely to stall equities markets as recession fears ease in 2020, strategists say
- Little to no chance of a recession in 2020; modest returns are likely for equity markets
- Oil prices would need to spike for a long period to cut into GDP forecasts, according to BNP Paribas Wealth Management
Topic | Investing
