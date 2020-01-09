Workers on an assembly line for Audi Q3 cars at the FAW-Volkswagen Tianjin plant in Tianjin, China, on December 5, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Surging popularity of Nissan, Honda fails to halt 7.5 per cent slump in China’s car sales in 2019 as slowing economy deters buyers
- Things are looking rosier in the year ahead as more motorists hit the roads and buy their first vehicle, according to the China Passenger Car Association, which forecasts a 1 per cent rise in sales
- Last year’s drop came despite a big surge in sales of Japanese cars, prized by Chinese motorists for their perceived superior design and efficiency
