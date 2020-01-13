FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
Goldman Sachs plans to double workforce in mainland China within five years as US bank seeks control of brokerage venture
- Expansion would be contingent on Goldman eventually taking full control of its Chinese security brokerage joint venture
- News of planned expansion comes as US investment bank seeks to improve its profitability, stock performance
