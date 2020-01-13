A pedestrian stands in front of an electronic ticker board and a screen displaying stock figures outside the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong stock exchange, in Hong Kong on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s key index compiler opens the door for China’s technology behemoths to join Hang Seng stock benchmark
- Hang Seng Indexes Company issues consultation paper to seek views on companies with weighted voting rights and secondary listings
- Move may be a precursor to inclusion of Alibaba, Meituan Dianping and Xiaomi to the Hong Kong exchange’s main market barometer
