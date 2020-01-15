Jiumaojiu International Holdings’ executive director and CFO Li Zhuoguang (left) and chairman and CEO Guan Yihong, at a press conference to announce the launch of the IPO on December 29. Photo: May Tse
Shares of Chinese restaurant chain Jiumaojiu jump 44 per cent on Hong Kong debut
- Company raises HK$2.08 billion (US$267.4 million) after pricing its shares at the top end of the indicative range
- Jiumaojiu operates 328 outlets in mainland China under five brands
