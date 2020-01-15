Protesters at a rally in Hong Kong held over the weekend. Cybersecurity dropped from first place last year to seventh this year in the city, with political risk and violence emerging as the No. 1 concern for businesses. Photo: AP
Cybersecurity among leading concerns for Asia-Pacific businesses, but Hong Kong firms more worried about political risk, violence: Allianz poll
- Cyber incidents were listed among the top three risks that businesses faced in 80 per cent of countries surveyed
- Shortage of cybersecurity professionals is hurting Hong Kong’s ability to combat threat
