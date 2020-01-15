Despite being home to Tesla’s US$2 billion Gigafactory 3, Shanghai’s ambitions of transforming itself into a global financial centre by this year remain unfulfilled. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai aiming for 6 per cent GDP growth in 2020, will bank on foreign investment and exports, mayor says
- Shanghai barely met its target for 2019 amid the US-China trade war
- City will facilitate foreign investment, particularly in free-trade zone at Lingang
Topic | Shanghai free-trade zone
