Despite being home to Tesla’s US$2 billion Gigafactory 3, Shanghai’s ambitions of transforming itself into a global financial centre by this year remain unfulfilled. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Companies

Shanghai aiming for 6 per cent GDP growth in 2020, will bank on foreign investment and exports, mayor says

  • Shanghai barely met its target for 2019 amid the US-China trade war
  • City will facilitate foreign investment, particularly in free-trade zone at Lingang
Topic |   Shanghai free-trade zone
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:10pm, 15 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Despite being home to Tesla’s US$2 billion Gigafactory 3, Shanghai’s ambitions of transforming itself into a global financial centre by this year remain unfulfilled. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren is the SCMP's Shanghai bureau chief. A Shanghai native, Daniel joined the SCMP in 2007 as a Business reporter.