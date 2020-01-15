A reflection of vibrant shopping in Mong Kok, Hong Kong during the Labour Day holidays, also known as 'mini-Golden Week' in April 2018, a rarity in 2019 amid anti-government protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Business /  Companies

Sa Sa International to close up to 25 per cent of stores in 18 months as Hong Kong retail slump claims more casualties

  • Most of the stores are located in the tourist areas which are “most severely affected” by the downturn
  • Company seeks to lower costs by seeking rental reductions, considering asking employees to take no-pay leave
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:21pm, 15 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A reflection of vibrant shopping in Mong Kok, Hong Kong during the Labour Day holidays, also known as 'mini-Golden Week' in April 2018, a rarity in 2019 amid anti-government protests. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu

Based in Hong Kong, Pearl covers the property market in the city and China and follows major listed developers. She previously worked at The Straits Times and has also contributed stories to China Daily.