A reflection of vibrant shopping in Mong Kok, Hong Kong during the Labour Day holidays, also known as 'mini-Golden Week' in April 2018, a rarity in 2019 amid anti-government protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Sa Sa International to close up to 25 per cent of stores in 18 months as Hong Kong retail slump claims more casualties
- Most of the stores are located in the tourist areas which are “most severely affected” by the downturn
- Company seeks to lower costs by seeking rental reductions, considering asking employees to take no-pay leave
Topic | Hong Kong economy
