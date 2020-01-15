People on a street seen against the skyline of the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai on December 16, 2019. Photo: AFP
Shanghai government hands out policies and incentives to attract investments and talent in five-year fintech hub master plan
- In announcing various incentives to draw fintech companies and talents to the municipal, Shanghai has officially thrown down the gauntlet to Hangzhou, which also vies for role as global fintech centre by 2030
- Shanghai grooms fintech unicorns such as Lufax, Ping An OneConnect; Hangzhou are home to tech giants Alibaba and Ant Financial
Topic | Fintech
People on a street seen against the skyline of the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai on December 16, 2019. Photo: AFP