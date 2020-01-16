A train runs along the 1,318-kilometer high-speed railway that links Beijing and Shanghai, which started operations in June 2011. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway operator makes bullish debut as China seeks more funds to expand network
- Shares closed 39 per cent higher after hitting the 44 per cent maximum allowed under Shanghai exchange rules before easing off at morning trading break
- Company raised 30.7 billion yuan (US$4.5 billion), among the biggest onshore IPOs in the past four years
