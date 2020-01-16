Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. A phase one trade deal signed between the world’s two largest economies will benefit China’s stock markets, analysts say. Photo: Xinhua
US-China phase one trade deal could boost A shares as earnings growth comes through, analysts say
- Easing of trade tensions should allow Beijing to move forward with further reforms, according to Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee
- HSBC: Hong Kong economy could benefit from trade truce
