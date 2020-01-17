Pedestrians crossing Argyle Street in Mong Kok. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong’s capital market can expect a robust pipeline of midsize IPOs this year, says one of the city’s top bookrunners
- Private equity investors and multinationals will continue to choose to exit from their investments through public market listings
- Strong momentum in new listings on Hong Kong bourse will continue into 2020, driven by consumer, retail; while tech stocks will prefer the US
Topic | IPO
