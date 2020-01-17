People works on machines in Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, on 28 May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
The main assembler of iPhones gets into the business of making electric cars as Hon Hai ties up in a venture with Fiat Chrysler
- Hon Hai Precision Industry and its subsidiaries will hold 50 per cent of the venture, while Fiat Chrysler holds the remainder, according to a filing
- The venture is aiming to target the Chinese market, and consider exports later
Topic | Electric cars
People works on machines in Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, on 28 May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE