Bak Foong pills on display at Eu Yan Sang’s factory in Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Chinese medicine maker Eu Yan Sang to launch plant-based Bak Foong menstruation pills in bid to win over millennial women
- The iconic firm says the entirely plant-based version of its famous Bak Foong cure for menstrual pains is just as effective as the original, which contains deer antler and black bone chicken
- A major challenge for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is winning over millennials, who tend to place a higher value on convenience and sustainability
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
Bak Foong pills on display at Eu Yan Sang’s factory in Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong