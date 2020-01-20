The Greater Bay Area, linking up Hong Kong and Macau with nine other cities, has been created with the aim of turning southern China into a world-class hi-tech economic powerhouse to rival Silicon Valley and Tokyo’s Bay Area. Photo: AP Photo
Property companies, with strategic investment plans in place, are confident of making inroads into Greater Bay Area, KPMG survey finds
- Some 96 per cent of the executives surveyed by KPMG expect the Greater Bay Area initiative will help grow revenues significantly
- Gaining access to the GBA’s massive market the main reason for companies to expand in the region, as cited by 73 per cent of respondents in latest study
Topic | Greater Bay Area
The Greater Bay Area, linking up Hong Kong and Macau with nine other cities, has been created with the aim of turning southern China into a world-class hi-tech economic powerhouse to rival Silicon Valley and Tokyo’s Bay Area. Photo: AP Photo