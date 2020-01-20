A general view of televisions at the TCL (The Creative Life) booth at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2012 in Las Vegas. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Tianjin’s government is in talks to sell two listed technology firms to Chinese consumer electronics giant TCL
- The discussions involved holdings in chip devices maker Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor, and Tianjin Printronics Circuit, a printed circuit boards producer, according to people familiar with the matter
- Tianjin’s government and TCL are still exploring options including direct stake sales or having the electronics company acquire control in the major shareholder of the two listed firms, said the people
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
