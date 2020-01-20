President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2017. Photo: AP
Beware of that trade deal: nearly half of business leaders believe they were lied to during similar negotiations, survey finds
- Only a quarter of business leaders felt negotiated deals create long-term value for their companies, according to survey by Scotwork UK
- Almost half of buyers believed they were lied to, while 38 per cent of them said it was acceptable to lie during negotiations
