Raytheon was involved in the biggest M&A deal last year when it merged with United Technologies’ aerospace businesses. Photo: Reuters
Global M&A activity failed to generate positive shareholder value in 2019, report finds

  • Acquisitive public companies globally have underperformed the MSCI World Index on average for three straight years, according to report
  • Deal making likely to continue at slow pace in 2020, according to Willis Towers Watson
Chad Bray
Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Jan, 2020

