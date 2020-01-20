Raytheon was involved in the biggest M&A deal last year when it merged with United Technologies’ aerospace businesses. Photo: Reuters
Global M&A activity failed to generate positive shareholder value in 2019, report finds
- Acquisitive public companies globally have underperformed the MSCI World Index on average for three straight years, according to report
- Deal making likely to continue at slow pace in 2020, according to Willis Towers Watson
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
Raytheon was involved in the biggest M&A deal last year when it merged with United Technologies’ aerospace businesses. Photo: Reuters