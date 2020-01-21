Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk (center), during an event at the site of the company's manufacturing facility in Shanghai on Monday, January 7, 2019. Shanghai’s Mayor Ying Yong was standing to Musk’s left. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai’s mayor orders city’s bureaucrats to undergo a culture change in charm offensive to attract foreign investments
- Officials in the local authority should behave like attendants at a retail store, rather than bureaucrats with power to approve projects, said Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong
- Ying cites the success of Tesla’s US$2 billion Gigafactory in Shanghai as proof that a friendly attitude achieves results
Topic | Tesla
Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk (center), during an event at the site of the company's manufacturing facility in Shanghai on Monday, January 7, 2019. Shanghai’s Mayor Ying Yong was standing to Musk’s left. Photo: Bloomberg