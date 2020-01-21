Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk (center), during an event at the site of the company's manufacturing facility in Shanghai on Monday, January 7, 2019. Shanghai’s Mayor Ying Yong was standing to Musk’s left. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Shanghai’s mayor orders city’s bureaucrats to undergo a culture change in charm offensive to attract foreign investments

  • Officials in the local authority should behave like attendants at a retail store, rather than bureaucrats with power to approve projects, said Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong
  • Ying cites the success of Tesla’s US$2 billion Gigafactory in Shanghai as proof that a friendly attitude achieves results
Topic |   Tesla
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk (center), during an event at the site of the company's manufacturing facility in Shanghai on Monday, January 7, 2019. Shanghai’s Mayor Ying Yong was standing to Musk’s left. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren is the SCMP's Shanghai bureau chief. A Shanghai native, Daniel joined the SCMP in 2007 as a Business reporter.