Chinese investors checking on stock prices on electronic board in the hall of a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China on June 19, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, Hong Kong equities to outperform on monetary easing and trade deal while recession risks set to derail S&P 500 rally, SocGen forecasts
- Policy easing, trade deal to bolster profitability, stock prices of under-owned Chinese companies this year, according to Societe Generale
- The French bank holds a bearish view on the S&P 500 as it expects a recession in the second and third quarter
Topic | Stocks
