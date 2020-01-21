Workers in Hong Kong put in about 55 hours per week on average in 2018, according to the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions. Photo: Fung Chang
What’s making Hong Kong employees frustrated at work? New survey reveals the top complaints
- Long working hours are the main complaint among Hong Kong employees, according to inaugural survey by law firm Deacons
- Grouse reinforces a long-standing labour condition where city workers clock in more hours than peers in any 70 other major cities
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Workers in Hong Kong put in about 55 hours per week on average in 2018, according to the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions. Photo: Fung Chang