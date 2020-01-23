There is unmet demand for newer and more effective drugs for an ageing population in China, as well as policy reform that has speeded up clinical trials. Shutterstock
Chinese biotech start-up Antengene plans Hong Kong IPO, targeting gaps in treatment of prevalent Asian cancers
- Antengene is working on cures for cancers with a disproportionally high prevalence among Chinese people, such as liver and T-cell blood cancer
- The Shanghai-based company is among dozens of start-ups founded in recent years by mainland Chinese returnees, typically scientists who spent decades in academia and with large drug companies in the United States
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
There is unmet demand for newer and more effective drugs for an ageing population in China, as well as policy reform that has speeded up clinical trials. Shutterstock