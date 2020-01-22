Pedestrians walk past a Burberry Group store on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Burberry’s third-quarter sales in Hong Kong halved, but luxury fashion house still raises full-year forecast

  • The British fashion house says sales contribution from Hong Kong to the group fell to 4 per cent from 8 per cent last year
  • Although sales fell in Hong Kong, it picked up on the mainland to reach ‘mid teens’, and drove overall Asia-Pacific sales by ‘low single digit percentage’.
Topic |   Burberry
Louise Moon
Louise Moon

Updated: 7:04pm, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians walk past a Burberry Group store on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Louise Moon

Louise Moon

Louise Moon joined the Post in 2017 and is a reporter on the Business desk. She has a master's in Mandarin from Edinburgh University and a master's in journalism from City University, London. Originally from the UK, she spent her teenage years growing up in Hong Kong which sparked her interest in China.