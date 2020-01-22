Pedestrians walk past a Burberry Group store on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Burberry’s third-quarter sales in Hong Kong halved, but luxury fashion house still raises full-year forecast
- The British fashion house says sales contribution from Hong Kong to the group fell to 4 per cent from 8 per cent last year
- Although sales fell in Hong Kong, it picked up on the mainland to reach ‘mid teens’, and drove overall Asia-Pacific sales by ‘low single digit percentage’.
Topic | Burberry
Pedestrians walk past a Burberry Group store on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg