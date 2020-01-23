Recovering equity markets in the first half of 2019 helped the Exchange Fund to post decent investment returns for the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund reports second best year ever in 2019 even as returns weaken in the latter half due to protests
- Investment income increased to HK$247.2 billion (US$31.8 billion) for the full year, compared with HK$10.9 billion in 2018
- Accommodative central bank monetary policies lent support to the equity and bond markets, helping the Exchange Fund achieve a decent return on its investments, said Eddie Yue Wai-man, the HKMA chief executive
