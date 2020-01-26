HSBC is expressing it gratitude to it nearly 20,000 staff for their hard work with a HK$500 lai see each. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Lai see’ packets await Hong Kong’s financial sector employees when they return to work in the Year of the Rat

  • HSBC staff will receive lucky money of HK$500 each, which will be transferred electronically to their payroll accounts
  • Employees of most other insurers and banks will get between HK$50 and HK$200
Updated: 10:30am, 26 Jan, 2020

