A hotel employee prepares to take the temperature of a guest about to check into a hotel in Wuhan on Friday. China has placed the city, at the centre of a deadly virus outbreak, under lockdown to contain the disease that has so far claimed 26 lives. Photo: AFP
Major hotel chains waive fees as Wuhan coronavirus outbreak hits Lunar New Year travel plans of millions
- At least six hotel chains have said they will offer free changes or cancellations to bookings up to February 8, and with some offering the service worldwide
- Travel and tourism sector is likely to be hardest hit, and restrictions on travel would disrupt economic activity in the short term, according to the EIU
Topic | Disease
A hotel employee prepares to take the temperature of a guest about to check into a hotel in Wuhan on Friday. China has placed the city, at the centre of a deadly virus outbreak, under lockdown to contain the disease that has so far claimed 26 lives. Photo: AFP