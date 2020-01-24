A hotel employee prepares to take the temperature of a guest about to check into a hotel in Wuhan on Friday. China has placed the city, at the centre of a deadly virus outbreak, under lockdown to contain the disease that has so far claimed 26 lives. Photo: AFP
Major hotel chains waive fees as Wuhan coronavirus outbreak hits Lunar New Year travel plans of millions

  • At least six hotel chains have said they will offer free changes or cancellations to bookings up to February 8, and with some offering the service worldwide
  • Travel and tourism sector is likely to be hardest hit, and restrictions on travel would disrupt economic activity in the short term, according to the EIU
Louise Moon and Ryan Swift

Updated: 5:30pm, 24 Jan, 2020

Louise Moon joined the Post in 2017 and is a reporter on the Business desk. She has a master's in Mandarin from Edinburgh University and a master's in journalism from City University, London. Originally from the UK, she spent her teenage years growing up in Hong Kong which sparked her interest in China.

Ryan Swift is a senior business reporter focused on wealth management, green business, the shipping industry and the gaming industry. He was chief editor of The Peak and Asia-Pacific Boating magazines.