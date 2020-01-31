Vincent Kwan, chief executive officer, Hang Seng Indexes Company. Photo: Dickson Lee
Allowing China’s tech behemoths like Alibaba, Xiaomi to join Hang Seng Index is vital for benchmark stock gauge’s future, says boss
- Proposed reforms would make companies with multiple classes of voting rights, secondary listings eligible for index inclusion
- Changes currently out for public consultation are the most important revamp since the inclusion of H-shares in 2006, index compiler says
Topic | Banking & Finance
