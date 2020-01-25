A cleaner washes a garbage bin outside the closed Hankou railway station in Wuhan, Hubei province. Wuhan has shut down public transport, including railway stations, airport, bus and subway services, in the city to control the spread of the new coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Retailers, manufacturers shutting doors, letting employees work from home as Wuhan viral outbreak spreads
- Retailers close shops as travel banned in eight Hubei province cities
- Many factories in Wuhan shut for Lunar New Year holiday, and questions remain whether quarantine will delay resumption of manufacturing
