Outbound investment by China fell to its lowest level in nearly a decade last year as the trade war intensified between Washington and Beijing. Photo: AFP
Business /  Companies

‘No way.’ Ex-Sinopec boss warns Chinese firms will shy away from buying abroad as executives stay cautious amid trade war

  • National security, trade war could continue to weigh on Chinese activity in the United States and Europe, say deal makers
  • ‘Direct investment would not be considered by a Chinese company overseas in the sensitive areas,’ says former Sinopec chair Fu Chengyu
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 8:15am, 29 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Outbound investment by China fell to its lowest level in nearly a decade last year as the trade war intensified between Washington and Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chad Bray

Chad Bray

Chad is a senior business reporter focused on finance. He has previously written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.