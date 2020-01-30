A shopping centre in Beijing on Tuesday. The Wuhan coronavirus could hit footfall at malls for the whole of the first quarter. Photo: AP
Chinese mall landlords offer rent-free periods to merchants as footfall decreases amid Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
- Rent-free month for merchants in at least 280 of Dalian Wanda’s shopping malls
- About 80 property developers donate more than 1.2 billion yuan to fight against coronavirus
Topic | Retailing
