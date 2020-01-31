Pedestrians in protective medical masks walk past the Sands Cotai Central and Venetian Macao casino resorts, operated by Sands China, in Macau on January 24, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus outbreak could hit airlines, hotels, casinos harder than Sars, analysts say
- Chinese tourists make up a much larger percentage of visitors to southeast Asia than during the Sars outbreak in 2003
- Airline, gaming and hotel stocks have been hit hard amid flight restrictions, cancellations, while Chinese tourists stay at home
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Pedestrians in protective medical masks walk past the Sands Cotai Central and Venetian Macao casino resorts, operated by Sands China, in Macau on January 24, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg