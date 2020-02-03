An evening skyline of Singapore financial district in Marina Bay. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Singapore, Asean companies pivot to Hong Kong for capital with eye on Greater Bay Area prize

  • Singapore companies raised more IPO proceeds in Hong Kong last year, while more start-ups formed regional HQs in the city
  • Wuhan coronavirus outbreak could put a halt to the recent uptrend as investors assess impact on markets: Oriental Patron
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:44am, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

An evening skyline of Singapore financial district in Marina Bay. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.