The production line at Shanghai Dasheng Mask. The company is producing 80,000 masks a day, but its output could reach 200,000 pieces in 10 to 15 days, its chairman says. Photo: Daniel Ren
Business /  Companies

Shanghai ramps up face mask production as supplies run out amid coronavirus scare

  • Manufacturers as well as the government have had to make arrangements for raw materials and manpower because of the Lunar New Year holiday
  • Face masks are cherished by people ‘as something more expensive than gold’, resident says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:36am, 1 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The production line at Shanghai Dasheng Mask. The company is producing 80,000 masks a day, but its output could reach 200,000 pieces in 10 to 15 days, its chairman says. Photo: Daniel Ren
READ FULL ARTICLE
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren is the SCMP's Shanghai bureau chief. A Shanghai native, Daniel joined the SCMP in 2007 as a Business reporter.