Pedestrians wearing masks walk out of a ferry pier terminal in the Tsim She Tsui district in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Four in 10 Hong Kong hotel staff may lose jobs as coronavirus outbreak deters the few remaining visitors still braving the city’s protest rallies
- Unemployment rate in Hong Kong’s hotel industry could reach “up to 40 per cent” due to Wuhan coronavirus and protests
- While the larger hoteliers could afford to cut their rates, the smaller operators cannot afford to run their businesses below cost
