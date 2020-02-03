Workers assemble Honda Civics on an assembly line at a Dongfeng Honda automotive plant in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on February 6, 2017. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Business /  Companies

Coronavirus could cut China auto production by up to 2 per cent this year, S&P says

  • Production likely to decline ‘materially’ in the first quarter as car makers forced to delay plant reopenings after Lunar New Year, S&P says
  • Sales could recover after epidemic stabilises, but positive effect to be ‘mild’, rating agency says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 3:00pm, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Workers assemble Honda Civics on an assembly line at a Dongfeng Honda automotive plant in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on February 6, 2017. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chad Bray

Chad Bray

Chad is a senior business reporter focused on finance. He has previously written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.