Workers assemble Honda Civics on an assembly line at a Dongfeng Honda automotive plant in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on February 6, 2017. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Coronavirus could cut China auto production by up to 2 per cent this year, S&P says
- Production likely to decline ‘materially’ in the first quarter as car makers forced to delay plant reopenings after Lunar New Year, S&P says
- Sales could recover after epidemic stabilises, but positive effect to be ‘mild’, rating agency says
