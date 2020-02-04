A child wears a protective mask at Guangzhou airport, Guangdong province, on January 23, 2020. Photo: EPA
Banks, insurers join Alibaba, Tencent in donating to efforts to fight coronavirus outbreak
- Several of the financial firms that have made donations are looking to expand their businesses in mainland China
- Corporate donations by financial companies not uncommon during times of calamity, such as the recent Australian bush fires
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A child wears a protective mask at Guangzhou airport, Guangdong province, on January 23, 2020. Photo: EPA