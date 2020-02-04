A face mask wearing food delivery rider in Beijing. With people staying indoors during the coronavirus outbreak, companies across a range of sectors are trying new ways to reach their customers. Photo: AFP
Business /  Companies

China’s US$2.3 trillion property sector tries out VR amid coronavirus scare, online food deliveries, health care set for long-term boost

  • VR is unlikely to become a long-term trend, but online health care services could
  • Online food delivery services experience unprecedented bounce in demand
Topic |   China economy
SCMP
Louise Moon , Ryan Swift , Iris Ouyang , Eric Ng

Updated: 9:45am, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A face mask wearing food delivery rider in Beijing. With people staying indoors during the coronavirus outbreak, companies across a range of sectors are trying new ways to reach their customers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Louise Moon

Louise Moon

Louise Moon joined the Post in 2017 and is a reporter on the Business desk. She has a master's in Mandarin from Edinburgh University and a master's in journalism from City University, London. Originally from the UK, she spent her teenage years growing up in Hong Kong which sparked her interest in China.

Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift is a senior business reporter focused on wealth management, green business, the shipping industry and the gaming industry. He was chief editor of The Peak and Asia-Pacific Boating magazines.

Iris Ouyang

Iris Ouyang

Iris Ouyang is a business reporter for the Post. She has reported in Washington D.C., Beijing, and Hong Kong in the past several years for both Chinese and international media organisations such as Caixin, Phoenix Finance, MNI, USA Today, MarketWatch and American Banker.

Eric Ng

Eric Ng

Eric joined the SCMP in 1998 after brief stints in a trading company and translation and editing roles at Dow Jones and Edinburgh Financial Publishing. He has close to 20 years of experience covering China's energy, mining and industrial materials sectors, and has recently added biotechnology to his coverage. Eric has a Masters of Business Administration degree.