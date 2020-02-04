A medical worker checking the drip of a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on 24 January 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Could cocktail therapies for HIV and flu be the magic cure for the new coronavirus? Hospitals in Bangkok and Hangzhou put their combination remedies to the test
- Hospitals in Bangkok, and the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, are reporting successes in reducing viral loads
- They are combining antiviral drugs with treatments for fighting the flu in “cocktail therapies” for treating the new coronavirus
Topic | Health & Fitness
A medical worker checking the drip of a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on 24 January 2020. Photo: Xinhua