A man in a protective mask stands in front of Hong Kong stock exchange building. The threat of the coronavirus didn’t stop Liquidnet enjoying its second-best month in Asia in terms of trading volumes in January. Photo: Bloomberg
Asian investors are coming back to the financial markets as geopolitical worries subside, volatility increases, says Liquidnet
- Confidence, liquidity levels improving as institutional investors see ‘must-buy, must-sell’ opportunities, according to Liquidnet’s Asia-Pacific head
- January was the firm’s second-best month in Asia for trading volumes
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
