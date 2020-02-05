Hong Kong Disneyland, which was already seeing fewer visitors following months of street protests in the city, could see a decline in operating income of US$145 million in the second quarter. Photo: Edmond So
From Nike to Walt Disney, international companies warn coronavirus outbreak is starting to pinch results
- Carmaker Hyundai has halted production in South Korea because of a shortage of parts from Chinese suppliers
- Disney is preparing for its Hong Kong and Shanghai theme parts to be closed for up to two months
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong Disneyland, which was already seeing fewer visitors following months of street protests in the city, could see a decline in operating income of US$145 million in the second quarter. Photo: Edmond So