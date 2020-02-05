Tesla’s electric vehicles on the assembly line at the carmaker’s Gigafactory in Shanghai on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus outbreak adds salt to a wounded global car industry as quarantines and production halts lead to shortage of components
- South Korea’s Hyundai Motor became the first global carmaker to halt production outside China because of component shortages caused by stop-works and lockdowns to combat the coronavirus
- General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor are among companies that have closed their China plants at least through February 9
Topic | Autos
